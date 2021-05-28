UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

114,055 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

114,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 114,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 12,646,025 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 127.

86 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

14 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

16 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

16 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

20 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.