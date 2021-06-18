UrduPoint.com
116,418 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2021) BU DHABI, 18th June 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 14,298,438 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 144.

57 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

