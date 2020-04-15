UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11.752 Million E-services Transactions Recorded On Government Portal In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

11.752 million e-services transactions recorded on government portal in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Latest figures on the activity of the official portal of the UAE Government recorded around 11.752 million transactions involving the most used e-services in 2019.

The UAE achieved significant accomplishments in the field of digital transformation in recent years, due to the provision of 5,713 Federal and local government services through the official government portal in 2019.

A comprehensive package of services provided online by the government’s official portal has made it the most advanced digital regional and international platform offering easy and flexible digital transactions to the public, with a digital signature option on applications and documents.

In 2013, the UAE achieved an important milestone in adopting digital transformation, following the launch of the ''mGovernment Initiative'' and the delivery of e-services to the public.

The list of the most used e-services in 2019 includes traffic fine payment transactions, residence and work contract renewals, ID card services, entry passes, and electricity and water bill payments.

Concerning the most used e-services in 2019, the number of traffic fines paid online amounted to 1,553,681 transactions, the number of work contract renewals amounted to 1,453,908 transactions, entry permits paid online amounted to 2,382,107, and around 1,866,107 electronic and water bill payments were made.

A total of 1,123,999 new employment contracts were issued from inside the country, 761,821 residence permits were renewed, 697,538 ID cards were also renewed, 524,331 new residence permits were approved and 523,751 new ID cards were issued via the digital platform in 2019.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Fine Traffic 2019 From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan Extends Warranty, Replacement Days ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

1 minute ago

DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure ensures o ..

2 minutes ago

‘Mufti Muneeb can’t see huge moon, how will he ..

13 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Moldova Up By 2 to 43 ..

8 minutes ago

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former CJP Bashi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.