11.752 million e-services transactions recorded on government portal in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Latest figures on the activity of the official portal of the UAE Government recorded around 11.752 million transactions involving the most used e-services in 2019.

The UAE achieved significant accomplishments in the field of digital transformation in recent years, due to the provision of 5,713 Federal and local government services through the official government portal in 2019.

A comprehensive package of services provided online by the government’s official portal has made it the most advanced digital regional and international platform offering easy and flexible digital transactions to the public, with a digital signature option on applications and documents.

In 2013, the UAE achieved an important milestone in adopting digital transformation, following the launch of the ''mGovernment Initiative'' and the delivery of e-services to the public.

The list of the most used e-services in 2019 includes traffic fine payment transactions, residence and work contract renewals, ID card services, entry passes, and electricity and water bill payments.

Concerning the most used e-services in 2019, the number of traffic fines paid online amounted to 1,553,681 transactions, the number of work contract renewals amounted to 1,453,908 transactions, entry permits paid online amounted to 2,382,107, and around 1,866,107 electronic and water bill payments were made.

A total of 1,123,999 new employment contracts were issued from inside the country, 761,821 residence permits were renewed, 697,538 ID cards were also renewed, 524,331 new residence permits were approved and 523,751 new ID cards were issued via the digital platform in 2019.