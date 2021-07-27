11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition to begin next December in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the launch dates of the 11th edition of SIAL middle East have been announced. One of the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events, held concurrently with the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE), SIAL ME will be launched from 7 – 9 December 2021 by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company.

Both exhibitions will be held in December, instead of September, to ensure the wider competitiveness of both pioneering events. The date change will bring significant levels of international participation from major specialised companies, decision makers, and global experts.

Capital Events at ADNEC has worked in close co-operation with the partners and key exhibitors of SIAL ME and the ADDPE in reaching this decision. Following a comprehensive assessment of the current market conditions and international exhibitors’ inability to commit for the original September date due to the probability of travel restrictions from their home countries, the decision has been made on the date change to support all SIAL ME and ADDPE exhibitors and partners.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: "SIAL Middle East is gaining importance and success year after year for its role in opening new business prospects for suppliers and buyers in one of the world’s fastest-growing food and beverage markets as well as enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading food and beverage hub. We are looking forward to another successful edition this December."

Speaking on the decision for the date change for SIAL ME, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, said: "SIAL Middle East 2021 and the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition 2021 are some of the most important annual exhibitions ADNEC holds. We have co-operated closely with our partners across the public sectors in developing and enhancing the exhibitions’ calibre at both a regional and global level, alongside ensuring that these exhibitions are the most prominent international events in this critical sector. We will hold the two exhibitions in December, having implemented a raft of preventative measures and protocols, guaranteeing the health and safety of all visitors and exhibitors. The events will attract a wide range of local, regional and international exhibitors, alongside a plethora of visitors, decision-makers, experts, and industry professionals.

"ADNEC Group is immensely adaptable, allowing us to respond to changes across the business tourism sector, which is particularly pertinent given current global conditions. We do so in finding alternative solutions that protect our partners’ interests, enabling the success of all exhibitions and conferences organised by our company."

Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Capital Events, commented: "We have decided to postpone the upcoming editions of SIAL Middle East and the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition following close consultation with our partners. Their sustained support is gratifying, providing a strong incentive for us to continue to build on the achievements of previous exhibitions, exceeding exhibitors’ and visitors’ aspirations alike."

Al Mansouri added: "Time and time again, ADNEC Group demonstrates its ability to hold mega events during current global circumstances. The successes of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 earlier this year saw record participation from exhibitors and participating nations. Both events received regional and international acclaim from companies working in the business tourism sector. We will employ these experiences in these two upcoming exhibitions."

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Agriculture consultant at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, commented; "Owing to the sustained support of our partners, organisers, and host, we can look forward to hosting yet another successful edition.

"This year’s event is set to attract serious date palm buyers, and the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition, alongside SIAL ME, has positioned itself as a key industry event across the region. The exhibition is expected to attract a large numbers of key buyers this year looking to purchase date palm fruit," he added.

Nicolas Trentesaux, CEO of the SIAL Global Network said: "The decision to move SIAL ME to December will make for a more seamless event and has been decided following our continued dialogue with exhibitors and participants."

"SIAL ME has cemented itself as the ideal platform to offer valuable investment opportunities in the region for food, beverage and hospitality companies, and will continue this year to host a range of awards and workshops for industry attendees in a trade-business environment. We are looking forward to welcoming participants from across the world to the exhibition in 2021," he further commented.

SIAL ME will see local, regional and international specialty establishments highlight the latest innovations, technologies, global food security and future global trends in the food, beverage and hospitality industry.