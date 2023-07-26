(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2023 (WAM) – Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi has opened registration for the 11th Million’s Poet, the televised programme showcasing Nabati poetry, until 26 August 2023, further supporting preservation of Arabic literature and culture.

Organisers offer AED 15 million in prizes to the first five winners. In addition to the AED5 million-award, the most talented Arabic poet takes home the One Million Poet title and the flag (Al Bairaq).