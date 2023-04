NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) At least 12 people died and 27 suffered injuries on Saturday after the bus carrying them fell into a gorge in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, Western India.

The Indian police said that the private bus, which was carrying 40 passengers, was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.