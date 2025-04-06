12 Dead As Significant Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Tear Through Parts Of US
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 10:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) WASHINGTON, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – Relentless, life-threatening weather conditions continued across multiple states for the fourth straight day, including the threat of severe flooding in Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, and tornado watches from Texas to Kentucky, ABC news reported Sunday.
Since Wednesday, at least 12 people have died amid the outbreak of severe weather, including a 9-year-old boy in Kentucky, who was swept away by floodwaters as he walked to a bus stop, and several people killed in southwestern Tennessee after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Selmer.
The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management confirmed the state's first storm-related death - a 5-year-old child found in a home in southwest Little Rock. The agency did not provide any other details of the child's death but said it was related "to the ongoing severe weather in Arkansas."
The National Weather Service said it was a particularly dangerous situation and life-threatening flash flooding is either ongoing or will begin shortly. A flash flood emergency is the highest-level alert that the NWS issues for a flash flood threat.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,4716 minutes ago
-
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US6 minutes ago
-
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff8 hours ago
-
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple8 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup9 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow10 hours ago
-
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup11 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Classic11 hours ago
-
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Group11 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf11 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen12 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'13 hours ago