Open Menu

12 Dead As Significant Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Tear Through Parts Of US

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 10:15 AM

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) WASHINGTON, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – Relentless, life-threatening weather conditions continued across multiple states for the fourth straight day, including the threat of severe flooding in Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, and tornado watches from Texas to Kentucky, ABC news reported Sunday.

Since Wednesday, at least 12 people have died amid the outbreak of severe weather, including a 9-year-old boy in Kentucky, who was swept away by floodwaters as he walked to a bus stop, and several people killed in southwestern Tennessee after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Selmer.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management confirmed the state's first storm-related death - a 5-year-old child found in a home in southwest Little Rock. The agency did not provide any other details of the child's death but said it was related "to the ongoing severe weather in Arkansas."

The National Weather Service said it was a particularly dangerous situation and life-threatening flash flooding is either ongoing or will begin shortly. A flash flood emergency is the highest-level alert that the NWS issues for a flash flood threat.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Washington Died Alert Little Rock Memphis April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

1 hour ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

10 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

11 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

11 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

11 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

12 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

13 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East