12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) WASHINGTON, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – Relentless, life-threatening weather conditions continued across multiple states for the fourth straight day, including the threat of severe flooding in Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, and tornado watches from Texas to Kentucky, ABC news reported Sunday.

Since Wednesday, at least 12 people have died amid the outbreak of severe weather, including a 9-year-old boy in Kentucky, who was swept away by floodwaters as he walked to a bus stop, and several people killed in southwestern Tennessee after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Selmer.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management confirmed the state's first storm-related death - a 5-year-old child found in a home in southwest Little Rock. The agency did not provide any other details of the child's death but said it was related "to the ongoing severe weather in Arkansas."

The National Weather Service said it was a particularly dangerous situation and life-threatening flash flooding is either ongoing or will begin shortly. A flash flood emergency is the highest-level alert that the NWS issues for a flash flood threat.