12 innovative Emirati projects reach final round of Pitch@Palace UAE competition

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, has announced that 12 Emirati-led technology-driven projects reached the final round of the third edition of the Pitch@Palace UAE competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, has announced that 12 Emirati-led technology-driven projects reached the final round of the third edition of the Pitch@Palace UAE competition.

It aims to provide a platform to showcase Emirati Entrepreneurs, connecting them to local and international networks and help amplify their businesses.

The finalists bested other projects presented during the 'On Tour' events of the competition in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The owners of the top projects will join a two-day boot camp in the UAE capital on 6th and 7th October, 2019.

The final ceremony to select four winners will be held on 9th October, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. The winners will then have an opportunity to represent the UAE at the second Pitch@Palace GCC, which will be organised in Bahrain on 27th November, 2019.

The four winners will also be given the chance to take part in Pitch@Palace Global, which is being sponsored and attended by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in December this year in the United Kingdom.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the KFED, said, "These are no ordinary projects because all of them are designed to boost the country’s vital sectors. Our panel of judges is always having a hard time choosing the final winners. Over the past three years, we at the KFED have been proud of what we have accomplished through the Pitch@Palace UAE competition."

Ramesh Jagannathan, Research Professor of Engineering, Vice Provost for Entrepreneurship and Managing Director of StartAD, the innovation and entrepreneurship platform at New York University Abu Dhabi, said, "As KFED’s strategic partner, we are delighted to be part of an initiative that helps spread an entrepreneurial culture in the UAE and extends a helping hand to our aspiring Emirati business owners, who aim to boost the national economy.

"

Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, President and CEO of HCT, expressed his happiness with hosting the second 'On Tour' event, which enables entrepreneurs and SME owners to present their ideas before a global audience of business and interested persons.

The 12 qualified projects focus on technology that serves humans, including the 'Rafeeq' application, which is a platform that links homeowners with licensed maintenance and decoration service providers in the UAE.

The 'Aryam' project offers cooling suits to help workers contend with high temperatures. 'Snackat Café', an Emirati-owned and run platform, displays and sells home-cooked food and desserts. 'Gracia Group' offers the world’s first model of providing agricultural sustainability through production, construction and education.

'Taqweya' is a platform that allows students to instantly find tutoring sessions with highly qualified tutors. 'Doctorsae.com' offers a web-based platform where patients can easily search for doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Among the qualifiers announced during the 'On Tour' events was the 'Arabee' project, providing children with a comprehensive Arabic language learning programme. Teecho produces audio-visual material that supports teaching activities in schools.

'Etechan' provides smart learning solutions to enhance education. On 'Referbility.com', users can get paid for referring friends or people within their networks to jobs. 'The Helper' offers a prosthetic limbs enchantment company dedicated to helping people of determination. The 'Hulexo' project provides an automation system for the operations of meal planning companies.