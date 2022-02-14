UrduPoint.com

1.2 Million People Benefit From ERC’s Winter Aid Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), 1.2 million people are benefitting from the ERC’s winter aid campaign.

The ERC has intensified its humanitarian and relief efforts to support people affected by harsh weather conditions in affected countries and has allocated additional relief aid for Syrian refugees located both inside and outside their country.

Dr. Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, highlighted the keenness of Sheikh Hamdan to enlarge the scope of beneficiaries of the ERC’s winter aid campaign in many countries witnessing low temperatures.

"On the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, additional aid has been allocated for refugees in several countries suffering from harsh weather conditions," Al Falahi said, adding that the ERC is coordinating with its offices abroad and the country’s embassies to assist all affected areas.

The ERC has intensified its winter aid this year, in light of the health conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and created the appropriate conditions for beneficiaries and provided means of prevention from flu and other winter diseases, he further added.

Al Falahi then lauded the ongoing cooperation between the ERC and the country’s embassies abroad.

The ERC’s winter aid campaign beneficiaries are located in Jordan, Syria, Bosnia, Iraq, Albania, Kazakhstan, San Marino, Armenia, Latvia, Russia, Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Estonia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Georgia, Moldova, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

