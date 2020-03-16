UrduPoint.com
12 New COVID-19 Cases In UAE: Ministry Of Health And Prevention

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:15 AM

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health and Prevention

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced the diagnosis of 12 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the UAE on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, the cases came to light after these individuals were tested upon arrival to the country. It is reported that these individuals came into contact with people who had tested positive for the virus and are all now quarantined.

The 12 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 include a South African, an Australian, a Chinese, a Filipino, a Lebanese, a British, an Italian, an Iranian, an Emirati and three Indians. MoHAP confirmed that the cases were being monitored, and the individuals are currently termed as stable and are receiving all necessary treatment.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the UAE has now reached 98, the MoHAP statement noted.

MoHAP assured the public that medical facilities are equipped with all necessary requirements and supplies to provide adequate care for COVID-19 patients, including airborne infection isolation rooms and measure that meet the World Health Organisation standards.

The Ministry advised members of the general public to follow preventive health measures and review the awareness information available on its website and official channels.

