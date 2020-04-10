12 people infected with coronavirus recover in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced on Friday that 12 people infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, recovered, bringing total number of the persons cured of the contagion to 123.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the minister said analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.

The recovered persons will be shifted to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge from the hospital during the next two days, he said.