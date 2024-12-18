Open Menu

12 Staff Members, Their Families Trapped West Of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Borders

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 01:45 AM

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Borders

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), known as Doctors Without Borders, reported that 12 of its staff members and their families are trapped in their homes in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, due to Israeli shelling in the region.

The organisation expressed deep concern over the safety of its team and patients in the Gaza Strip, urging all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and humanitarian workers. MSF also called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire across the entire territory.

Related Topics

Gaza All

Recent Stories

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

2 minutes ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

32 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

2 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

2 hours ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

2 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

2 hours ago
 Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy P ..

Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns

2 hours ago
 PM directs ministries to address medicines shortag ..

PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish con ..

2 hours ago
 Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for ta ..

Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks

2 hours ago
 Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' afte ..

Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East