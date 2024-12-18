12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Borders

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), known as Doctors Without Borders, reported that 12 of its staff members and their families are trapped in their homes in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, due to Israeli shelling in the region.

The organisation expressed deep concern over the safety of its team and patients in the Gaza Strip, urging all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and humanitarian workers. MSF also called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire across the entire territory.