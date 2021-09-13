1200 companies from 55 countries to take part in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Founder and Chairman of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, has announced that 1,200 companies from 55 countries will take part in the 23rd WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

DEWA organises the exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 5th to 7th October 2021 at Dubai Exhibition Centre as part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Tayer made the announcement during a press conference at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. Members of the organising committee, a number of strategic partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and the media were present.

"This edition of the exhibition is an exceptional opportunity for sponsors, exhibitors, and visitors to be part of the first Expo in the middle East, Africa and South Asia and one of the first major events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership, was one of the first countries to recover from the pandemic. Thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has become the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability and innovation technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide. It reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of renewable energy and promote sustainability in line with the vision of the wise leadership to promote sustainable development in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2021 coincides with Year of the 50th, where we celebrate 50 years of the UAE Foundation and the beginning of a new developmental phase in preparation for the next 50 years," Al Tayer said.

"The Principles of the 50, approved by the wise leadership last week, states that our focus over the upcoming period will be on building the best and most dynamic economy in the world and that the economic development of the country is of supreme national interest," he added.

"That’s why, WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an important opportunity for organisations, companies and investors in the water, environment, oil, gas, conventional and renewable energy, green development, and related technologies to present their solutions and products, make deals, build partnerships, promote green technologies, review the latest technologies and innovations, learn about opportunities for empowering startups to anticipate the future of green energy. They can benefit from the best global experiences in the energy and water sectors, learn about the market needs in light of the expansion in renewable and clean energy technologies in the UAE and the region as a whole. The exhibition also enables visitors to benefit from the busy agenda of specialised seminars and workshops with experts and specialists in the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development, among other topics."

Al Tayer noted that WETEX coincides with the 7th World Green Economy Summit organised by DEWA and the World Green Economy Organisation in collaboration with international partners on 6th and 7th October 2021 under the theme ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery’. An array of officials, decision-makers, and experts from around the world will discuss sustainable development mechanisms and international cooperation for a global green economy.

"We’ve learned from our wise leadership of the importance of turning challenges into opportunities. Last year, we organised WETEX and Dubai Solar Show on a 3D virtual platform. The carbon-neutral exhibition achieved remarkable success and a large turnout. It attracted 1,076 exhibitors from 52 countries and 63,058 visitors from around the world. This year, we are pleased to organise the event in person while taking into consideration the health and safety of all visitors and participants. This year’s exhibition covers over 29,200 square metres. More than 1,200 companies from 55 countries and 60 sponsors are participating in addition to 10 country pavilions," concluded Al Tayer.