12,000 vehicles travelled to summit of Jebel Jais during Eid al-Adha: RAK Public Works Department

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Public Works Department in Ras Al Khaimah revealed that over 12,000 vehicles travelled to the summit of Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE, during the Eid al-Adha holidays while the environmental violations logged by the department’s patrols service amounted to 88 during this period.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Department, stated that the surge in the number of visitors to Jebel Jais led the department to improve the quality of its services, by upgrading all solar-powered lounges and restaurants.

Jebel Jais has the largest retaining wall in the Gulf region, as well as waterfall paths.