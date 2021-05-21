122,001 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 122,001 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 11,944,055 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 120.

76 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.