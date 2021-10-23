UrduPoint.com

12,376 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:15 PM

12,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 12,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,887,014 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 211.

18 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delega ..

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delegation to bolster collaboration

6 minutes ago
 Asad Umar hails US-DFC for continuing investments ..

Asad Umar hails US-DFC for continuing investments in Pakistan

21 seconds ago
 Haleem, Naqvi allege PPP of plucking masses in Sin ..

Haleem, Naqvi allege PPP of plucking masses in Sindh like vultures

1 minute ago
 Shoigu Says German Counterpart Must Know Results o ..

Shoigu Says German Counterpart Must Know Results of Amassing Troops Near Russian ..

1 minute ago
 Merkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' ..

Merkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Russian Presi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madam ..

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.