125 Emirati, Arab And International Artists Display Their Creations In ADIHEX

Tue 14th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The "Arts and Crafts" sector in ADIHEX is showcasing the art pieces made by talented Emirati, Arab and foreign artists and providing a genuine opportunity for them to connect with art enthusiasts who are fond of arts related to cultural heritage and human civilisation.

ADIHEX is keen to ensure that the art industry is represented strongly in the exhibition as it brings together creators from different continents since it has attracted many artistic participations that vary between paintings, sculptures, photographs, ornaments and outstanding crafts.

The new edition of ADIHEX is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, from 27th September to 3rd October, 2021, under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage A Reborn Aspiration". Its official sponsors are Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, International Fund For Houbara Conservation and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in addition to the sector sponsor "BYNUNA Military & Hunting Equipment Trading LLC" and the feature sponsors "Smart Design LLC", "Al Fares International Tents" and "Dhabian Equestrian Club", as well as "ARB- Emirates" as the automotive branding partner.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, stressed that ADIHEX is not only limited to being an international forum for the manufacturers of hunting equipment and hunting guns, the fans of Safari and marine trips, and the lovers of falconry and equestrian but it also hosts many international participations. Its halls, corners and lobbies are embellished with paintings, sculptures, photographs and crafts that vibe with the event and its goals for what they represent of heritage, culture and ancient environment derived from the customs and traditions of the region in general and the UAE in particular.

The upcoming edition welcomes the participation of 80 painters, visual artists and craftsmen from the UAE, various Arab countries and different parts of the world, exhibiting in their stands and pavilions in the arts and crafts sector, given that their presence represents an excellent opportunity to connect with the fans of art and hunting in the region, as well as art acquisition enthusiasts.

More than 45 painters and photographers were nominated to the painting and photography contests from the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and many other nations worldwide. The competitions include the most beautiful painting and photography of falconry, equestrian, and heritage. With the registration period expiring on 31st August, the specialist arbitration committees began sorting out the nominated artworks before choosing the most beautiful paintings and photographs.

The competitions are part of the organisers’ keenness to introduce generations to the cultural, historical and environmental heritage of their ancestors and the importance of preserving the environment while highlighting the crucial role of painting and photography in raising ecological awareness and promoting equestrian and falconry, which are strongly linked to Arabian cultural heritage and human civilisation.

The "Most Beautiful Painting" and "Most Beautiful Photography" contests target painters and photographers from all over the world. Each includes three categories (falconry, equestrian and heritage), with the top three winners of each category being honoured. Each artist is allowed to participate with one piece of art in each category, made in 2021 and portrayed with creativity, uniqueness, and a high artistic sense.

The event’s themes revolve around the desert and marine environments, as well as hunting issues and challenges, with a lot of participants keen to produce exclusive and unique artworks and paintings that feature the theme of this year, "Sustainability and heritage: A Reborn Aspiration."

