127,047 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours in the UAE. The total number of doses provided up to Thursday stands at 7,730,375 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 78.
16 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.