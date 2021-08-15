UrduPoint.com

12,787 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 12,787 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,376,128 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 175.

69 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military e ..

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

1 hour ago
 ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

2 hours ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.