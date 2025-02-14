12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship Earns Place In Guinness World Records
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The 12th edition of the Fujairah International Open Taekwondo Championship G2 has entered the Guinness World Records after breaking records with 2,332 participants, including 10 athletes who have competed in multiple Olympic Games including the Paris Games 2024.
Hosted by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club and at the Zayed Sports Complex, the five-day long championship attracted the participation of more than 2,600 athletes surpassing the record of number of participants.
Launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, 12 years ago, the championship started with only 150 participants.
Today, it has grown into a sustainable and one of the most important global sports events, aligning with Crown Prince of Fujairah’s vision to establish the Emirate as an international sports destination.
Nader Abu Al Shaweesh, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, expressed his immense happiness at the championship entering the Guinness World Records, praising the efforts of the team at the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, who worked tirelessly to ensure the event was organised to the highest international standards.
