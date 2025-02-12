12th NAS Sports Tournament Opens Registration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Organising Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has opened registration for participating in the 12th edition of the tournament, the biggest of its kind.
The tournament, which takes place annually at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai, will be held from 1st to 20th March.
Participants will compete in 11 sports games: Volleyball, padel, jujitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, tug of war, and obstacle challenge, in addition to two other competitions added recently: badminton and the running and shooting (laser run).
Recent Stories
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration1 minute ago
-
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 202431 minutes ago
-
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France1 hour ago
-
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat readiness2 hours ago
-
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan2 hours ago
-
Korea to invest nearly $300 mln for advanced industrial technologies2 hours ago
-
Jordan reiterates steadfast position against displacement of Palestinians10 hours ago
-
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen10 hours ago
-
UN officials denounce Trump’s Gaza plan10 hours ago
-
Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Cordiant Capital sign MoU to strengthen strategic partners ..11 hours ago
-
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impact on labour market11 hours ago
-
UAE Gender Balance Council advances gender equity agenda at World Governments Summit11 hours ago