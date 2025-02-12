12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Organising Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has opened registration for participating in the 12th edition of the tournament, the biggest of its kind.

The tournament, which takes place annually at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai, will be held from 1st to 20th March.

Participants will compete in 11 sports games: Volleyball, padel, jujitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, tug of war, and obstacle challenge, in addition to two other competitions added recently: badminton and the running and shooting (laser run).