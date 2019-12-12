12th Policy Dialogue Forum concludes on high note

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The 12th Policy Dialogue Forum of the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 concluded on a high note in Dubai, with 300 education experts tackling major opportunities and challenges in the 21st-century education system.

Held under the patronage of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, the Teacher Task Force organised the forum in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education and the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, UNESCO.

The forum was held under the theme, "The Future of Teaching", and saw high-level attendees gather insights on innovative teaching approaches, emerging education technologies, equity and inclusion in and through education, teacher education policies and practices from around the world and sought to identify gaps in policy and practice.

The implementation of digital technologies for teachers was a key focus. However, attendees emphasised that investments in learning technologies should be done with careful consideration and should complement important areas of teacher development, such as training, pedagogical and administrative support, and decent work.

Jamal Mohammed Al Mehairi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Hamdan Foundation, said, "As technologies evolve, so does the education system.

In light of the dramatic, game-changing transformation, it is imperative that our teachers become fully equipped to cope with the new changes that greatly influence the manner in which we transfer knowledge and skills to our contemporary learners."

He added, "The future of education involves advanced tools; hence, all stakeholders should act to optimise opportunities that come with this reality and propose solutions to future issues. This is one of the main objectives of this year’s forum. I am delighted that we are able to delve deep into a myriad of concerns facing us as we continue to move forward and build the best possible education system for future generations."

During the forum, participants called upon governments, the international community and other stakeholders to develop contextually relevant guidelines for teacher education, continuous professional development opportunities and career advancement; harness technologies in support of innovative and contextualised teaching and learning; and provide teachers with the necessary tools, resources and pedagogic skills to use the new technologies in the classrooms of the future in a fair, safe, ethical and just manner.