12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens Wednesday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The much-anticipated Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) is finally here to thrill, educate and entertain children and young adults of all ages when the 12th edition of the region’s largest literary and cultural event for children will open on Wednesday, 19th May, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the annual extravaganza attracts the participation of a large number of children in the highly popular interactive sessions organised throughout the 11-day festival.

Themed "For Your Imagination", SCRF 2021 will feature 537 events and activities, which will include workshops, theatrical shows and other events focused on literature, reading and allied arts. This edition will see much diversity with the participation of 27 authors from 15 countries and 172 publishers showcasing their publications to the young audience.

SCRF will offer visitors the opportunity to meet 27 globally and regionally renowned authors. The 16 international luminaries include New York Times best-seller writer and illustrator, Claudia Rueda, from Colombia.

Speaking about the importance of SCRF, Reuda said, "As a reading festival, the SCRF aims to engage both children and adults in the joys of literature. When children discover the possibilities of reading surrounded by a playful and exploratory environment, and when that experience is shared by their adult caregivers, the book becomes an instrument of freedom and not an obligation."

Bestselling American author and illustrator of "This Is How I do It", Matt Lamothe, said, "My non-fiction picture books focus on bringing different cultures together through the lives of children. Through my participation in SCRF 2021, I hope to share the process of making these books as well as learn from both the children and adults who attend the festival.

The SCRF allows children to participate in a conversation about our world. Let us share our similarities and celebrate our differences."

For Kevin Sherry, award-winning author and illustrator of "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean", making a connection with his readers is very important. "Over the course of my 15-year career illustrating children’s books, I have performed thousands of shows at many schools. However, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to school visits. SCRF 2021 will be the first time I will be performing in almost two years and I am very excited about it. The SCRF is instrumental in promoting children’s literature throughout the region and the world. I thank SBA for this great opportunity."

Japanese manga artist, Misako Rocks, said she is very excited to be a part of the 12th edition of the SCRF. "I cannot wait to meet children who would love to draw manga with me. As a comic artist and manga teacher, I am very honoured to be an invitee at SCRF, which is a great place for children to grow their creativity through the various activities it features and also meet authors."

Author, activist and international speaker, Swaady Martin, said, "In this extremely stressful environment for children, access to socio-emotional books for children is very important. They help give children the tools to cope with the challenges of everyday life, minimise anxiety and promote happiness. SCRF contributes to children’s exposure to the vast diversity that exists in the world through enabling access to books tackling diverse themes from around the world."

The festival will strictly follow all COVID-19 preventive measures in line with UAE safety protocols, with an inclusive plan that includes daily sanitisation of the venue's halls and common areas, thermal scanning at all access points, and placement of hand sanitiser stations across the venue. Use of face masks and following physical distancing rules will be mandatory.