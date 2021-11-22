UrduPoint.com

12th World Chambers Congress Begins Tomorrow In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Dubai is set to host the 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC) Tuesday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, with the three-day event that explores the challenges and opportunities being presented for business chambers in a world that the global pandemic has irrevocably altered.

Organised by Dubai Chamber, the International Chamber of Commerce, and its World Chambers Federation, the latest edition of the congress is particularly significant as it is the first to be held in the wake of COVID-19 and will help direct chambers of commerce in a post-pandemic future.

The congress is attracting more than 1,000 participants from over 100 countries, with 80 expert speakers and 40 panel discussions, presentations and workshops all focused on the role of chambers of commerce in a new digital era. The forum will provide participants with the opportunity to discuss the global trade movement and the economy after an unprecedented period of downturn and new challenges created by Covid-19.

Over the conference’s three days, delegates will participate in interactive sessions examining topics of common interest, including the digital revolution, global economic variables, and the role that chambers of commerce need to play during the next phase of global economic recovery.

Also in the spotlight is the growing role of public-private partnerships (PPPs), health and safety standards, business resilience, preparedness for crises and future risks, logistical support for business in light of the new realities, and identifying the necessary tools to facilitate investment in the post-pandemic stage.

The congress is the largest event of its kind providing. A platform for chamber leaders to share knowledge, network and adopt best international practices. Dubai won the bid to host the congress in 2018, based on a proposal submitted by Dubai Chamber.

More Stories From Middle East

