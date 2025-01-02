13 Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) At least 13 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred and dozens more injured early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 11 civilians, including children and women, and injuring 15 others.

In another incident, two brothers were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the western areas of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Since the start of Israeli aggression on Gaza on 7th October 2023, the death toll has reached 45,553 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children, with 108,379 injured.