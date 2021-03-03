UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 People Receive Violations For Not Adhering To COVID Measures

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

13 people receive violations for not adhering to COVID measures

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The security inspection teams in charge of following up the implementation of the precautionary measures in the Emirate of Sharjah issued 13 violations for individuals not adhering to the measures to combat COVID-19.

This came as part of the team’s extensive campaign carried out within the framework of the intensive preventive efforts undertaken by the competent authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The individuals were arrested for gathering in one of the unlicenced sandy squares in Sharjah to play cricket in addition to their violation of the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the competent authorities to limit the spread of the virus and protect members of society from it.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah stated that the security inspection teams continue their inspection rounds intensively to monitor the commitment of individuals to precautionary measures, and to take legal measures against violators of the requirements, standards and procedures stipulated by the competent authorities.

The local team stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, and to report any violation by commercial establishments or individuals, through the channels designated for this matter, namely the call centre 901, or the "Haris" service via the Sharjah Police application, or by email: covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae

Related Topics

Cricket Police Sharjah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

16 seconds ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

6 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

6 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

13 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.