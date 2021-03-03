13 people receive violations for not adhering to COVID measures

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The security inspection teams in charge of following up the implementation of the precautionary measures in the Emirate of Sharjah issued 13 violations for individuals not adhering to the measures to combat COVID-19.

This came as part of the team’s extensive campaign carried out within the framework of the intensive preventive efforts undertaken by the competent authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The individuals were arrested for gathering in one of the unlicenced sandy squares in Sharjah to play cricket in addition to their violation of the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the competent authorities to limit the spread of the virus and protect members of society from it.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah stated that the security inspection teams continue their inspection rounds intensively to monitor the commitment of individuals to precautionary measures, and to take legal measures against violators of the requirements, standards and procedures stipulated by the competent authorities.

The local team stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, and to report any violation by commercial establishments or individuals, through the channels designated for this matter, namely the call centre 901, or the "Haris" service via the Sharjah Police application, or by email: covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae