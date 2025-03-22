130 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Over 48 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Medical sources in the Gaza Strip have reported that 130 Palestinians, including two recovered from beneath the rubble, were killed and 263 others injured over the past 48 hours as a result of ongoing Israeli bombardment.
Several victims remain trapped under debris or on the streets, where ambulance and civil defence teams have been unable to reach them due to continuous airstrikes.
Since 18th March, the total number of casualties has risen to 634 fatalities and 1,172 injuries.
In the West Bank, Israeli military operations have continued in the cities and refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarm, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and the arrest of dozens.
The raids have also caused extensive infrastructure damage and mass displacement.
According to Jenin Municipality, 100 percent of the streets in the Jenin refugee camp and around 80 percent of those in the city have been destroyed, with residents from 3,200 homes forced to flee. The death toll in Jenin has reached 34, with dozens more injured or detained.
In Tulkarm, more than 24,000 people have been displaced from Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, with 13 Palestinians reported killed and dozens injured or arrested.
The military operations have involved widespread home raids and searches, further worsening the already dire humanitarian situation.
Recent Stories
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
More Stories From Middle East
-
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours6 minutes ago
-
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications36 minutes ago
-
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visit36 minutes ago
-
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House2 hours ago
-
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development3 hours ago
-
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination3 hours ago
-
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 20253 hours ago
-
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states4 hours ago
-
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak4 hours ago
-
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs4 hours ago
-
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation5 hours ago
-
Heathrow Airport resumes full operations following major fire6 hours ago