130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Medical sources in the Gaza Strip have reported that 130 Palestinians, including two recovered from beneath the rubble, were killed and 263 others injured over the past 48 hours as a result of ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Several victims remain trapped under debris or on the streets, where ambulance and civil defence teams have been unable to reach them due to continuous airstrikes.

Since 18th March, the total number of casualties has risen to 634 fatalities and 1,172 injuries.

In the West Bank, Israeli military operations have continued in the cities and refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarm, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and the arrest of dozens.

The raids have also caused extensive infrastructure damage and mass displacement.

According to Jenin Municipality, 100 percent of the streets in the Jenin refugee camp and around 80 percent of those in the city have been destroyed, with residents from 3,200 homes forced to flee. The death toll in Jenin has reached 34, with dozens more injured or detained.

In Tulkarm, more than 24,000 people have been displaced from Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, with 13 Palestinians reported killed and dozens injured or arrested.

The military operations have involved widespread home raids and searches, further worsening the already dire humanitarian situation.