130 year-old Indonesian begins Haj pilgrimage

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) A 130-year-old Indonesian national started his journey for Haj from Jakarta in the presence of a top Saudi diplomat on Wednesday.

Ohi Aidros Samri, the elderly man, and his family were seen off by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Indonesia Issam bin Abid Al-Thaqafi at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Saudi Press Agency, reported.

The 130-year-old pilgrim was invited by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to perform Hajj this year as part of the King Salman's Hajj and Umrah Guests Programme.

The ambassador personally wished the elderly pilgrim and his family a comfortable pilgrimage before he boarded a flight bound to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.