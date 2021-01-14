UrduPoint.com
133,253 Doses Of COVID19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) ‏The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 133,253 doses of the Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 1,527,833 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 15.

45 doses per 100 people.

‏This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

