13,409 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:15 PM

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 13,409 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided as of Sunday stands at 21,705,367 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 219.

46 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of the society, and acquire immunity that will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

