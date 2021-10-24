UrduPoint.com

13,476 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 13,476 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,900,490 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 211.

32 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

