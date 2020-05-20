UrduPoint.com
136 Tonnes Total Medical Aid To Support The Health Sector In Sudan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:16 PM

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health sector in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) As part of the urgent aid package pledged by the UAE to the people of Sudan, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) announced the delivery of its third aid package of pharmaceutical and medical supplies to the Government of Sudan to support the country’s healthcare sector.

The third shipment was delivered in coordination with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum and the Sudanese government, represented by the National Fund for Medical Supplies, bringing the volume of aid to 136 tons of medical and pharmaceutical materials.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) earlier this month delivered the first and second shipments of medical aid to support the healthcare sector and ensure necessary medical care to the Sudanese people, especially amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development announced earlier that it would provide AED75 million (US$20 million) in aid to support the healthcare sector in Sudan, as part of the US$1.5 billion aid approved by the United Arab Emirates in April 2019 to support the country’s economic and financial stability.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: "This support articulates the keen interest taken by the UAE government to support the people of Sudan, especially under the current healthcare challenges. In extending this support, we seek to ensure their access to necessary healthcare services through providing hospitals and health centres with urgent medical assistance including medicines and medical supplies.

At ADFD, we are committed to supporting the Sudanese government through meeting its basic needs in health, education, food and agriculture.

Al Suwaidi added: "Over the years, ADFD has played a crucial role in Sudan’s development through implementing several projects serving vital sectors, helping the country improve its economic and social infrastructure."

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said: "The continued assistance provided by the UAE to the government and people of Sudan demonstrates the depth of the brotherly relations between both countries. ADFD has been playing an effective role in strengthening these ties through supporting various development programs in Sudan."

He added: "In standing by the people of Sudan, we reiterate the historical relations between our countries that have grown from strength to strength over the years. At ADFD, we are committed to assisting the Republic of Sudan in its development process through providing every possible support."

As part of the grant for Sudan, the UAE deposited US$250 million into the Central Bank of Sudan to foster the country’s economic and financial stability. ADFD also dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million to Sudan to meet its urgent food needs and provided school supplies that will support 400,000 students. The aid package also included US$11 million support for Sudan’s agricultural sector to help the country accelerate sustainable economic and social development.

