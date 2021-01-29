UrduPoint.com
137,956 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During The Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th January 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 3,006,601 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 30.

40 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

