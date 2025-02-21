137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) - The 137th Canton Fair held its promotional conference in Dubai on February 19, drawing over 100 attendees from local government, business organizations, enterprises, and media outlets.

During the event, Wang Xiaojia, Counsellor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Dubai, highlighted the strengthening economic ties between China and the UAE. He emphasized the Fair's role as a premier platform for middle East-China trade relations and encouraged UAE businesses to participate.

Ma Fengmin, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, outlined plans for the upcoming Fair, scheduled for April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou. The event will host more than 430,000 companies across 1.55 million square meters of exhibition space. The Fair will be divided into three phases, with the first focusing on advanced manufacturing, including new energy and intelligent vehicles.

The second and third phases will showcase innovative home products and lifestyle goods, with an emphasis on sustainable and customizable items.

The Fair will also feature approximately 20 conferences and forums covering digital trade, market analysis, and industry innovation, providing valuable networking and learning opportunities for attendees.

Danube Group Vice Chairman and Milano Founder Anis Sajan shared his experience as a long-time Fair attendee since the early 2000s, praising China's robust supply capabilities and the event's role in global trade.

The China Foreign Trade Centre organised the promotional conference with support from the Chinese Consulate-General in Dubai. Bank of China (Dubai) Branch Deputy General Manager Li Yan also addressed the gathering.