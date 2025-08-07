138 Killed, 771 Injured In Gaza Amid Rising Famine Deaths
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:17 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that 138 people lost their lives – including three whose bodies were recently recovered – and 771 others were injured and taken to hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
The total number of casualties since 18th March has now risen to 9,654 killed and 39,401 wounded.
Hospitals in Gaza also confirmed five additional deaths linked to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such fatalities to 193, including 96 children.
