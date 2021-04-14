UrduPoint.com
138,734 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

138,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 138,734 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 9,295,462 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 93.

98 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

