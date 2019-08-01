1.3m pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

The number of pilgrims who have so far arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals from abroad through air, land and sea ports, stood at 1,336,426 pilgrims, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) - The number of pilgrims who have so far arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals from abroad through air, land and sea ports, stood at 1,336,426 pilgrims, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

The Directorate said that the number of pilgrims arriving by air stood at 1,245,303 pilgrims, by land 76,199 pilgrims and 14,924 pilgrims by the sea.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah has conducted more than 163 operations, including 160 cardiac catheterizations and 3 open cardiac operations for pilgrims since the beginning of the month of Dhual-Qa'dah this year until now.

The executive management participating in heart health of Cardiac Center explained that the Center raised its mechanical and human capacity to serve the patients of pilgrims as part of the strategic plans of KAMC in harnessing specialised capabilities around the clock to provide best medical services to patients through an advanced treatment system and supervisory medical and technical workforce at a high level of scientific and technical qualifications.