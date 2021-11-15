13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair opens to public on 17th November

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair will open to the public on Wednesday at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi), the fair returning in its physical form will feature a diverse line-up of 49 galleries from 19 countries, who are representing more than 190 artists from around the globe and presenting over 600 artworks - bringing exceptional presentations to their booths.

This year’s edition will feature 14 new galleries joining from Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as a rich curated fair programme experience, including Kind of Blue, a curated sector for the art fair by Simon Njami; the Performing Arts Programme, curated by Rose Lejeune; and the Beyond: Emerging Artists programme, curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath.

Commenting on this year’s Abu Dhabi Art Fair, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said, "Gathering safely in-person for this 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art in Manarat Al Saadiyat is a testament to the collective efforts of those across the arts and culture sector of Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Our thanks to the many distinguished guests, partners, exhibitors, curators and artists who are joining us in Abu Dhabi, a nexus of multinational talent where the next generation of emerging artistic voices are given a crucial platform to contribute to a sustainable arts and culture ecosystem."

Building on the success of the fair’s first virtual edition in 2020, Abu Dhabi Art, has invited last year’s guest curators, Simon Njami and Rose Lejeune, to offer them the opportunity to bring their new curatorial frameworks and research to Abu Dhabi Art in its physical format.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director, Abu Dhabi Art, said, "Abu Dhabi Art has officially opened with a near record number of 49 galleries presenting exceptional booths, which speaks to the thriving art community in the UAE and the support shown here in Abu Dhabi for artists and galleries during the pandemic, through our online edition last year and throughout the year. Returning galleries can’t wait to reconnect with members of the public and collectors in person once again and first-time exhibitors look forward to meeting all the supporters, visitors and patrons that shape the fair each year."