Open Menu

13th Emirates Hematology Conference Explores Latest Innovations In Diagnosis, Treatment Of Blood Diseases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood diseases

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The 13th Emirates Hematology Conference, concluding its activities today in Dubai, emphasised the importance of promoting scientific research and international cooperation, intensifying medical training programmes, and increasing public awareness of the latest developments in the treatment of blood diseases.

Asma Sultan Al Olama, President Emirates Society of Haematology, and chairman of the conference, said the conference, attended by more than 500 physicians and specialists from 10 countries, featured more than 60 scientific abstracts.

It discussed the latest innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of blood diseases, including blood cancers, lymphomas, and benign diseases, in addition to focusing on advanced immunological and gene therapies, and the expansion of the application of CAR-T cell immunotherapy.


The three-day premier event gathered hematologists, oncologists, and other healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in hematology and share their knowledge and insights on a wide range of topics. They tackled the current challenges in hematology, brainstormed cutting-edge solutions, and shared best practices to drive superior patient outcomes.

Related Topics

Dubai Superior April Event From Share Best Blood

Recent Stories

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

32 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

1 hour ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

2 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

2 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

3 hours ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

3 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East