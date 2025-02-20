13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, today opened the 13th annual edition of Step Dubai at Dubai internet City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The minister toured Step Dubai, the heartbeat of tech in the middle East held in Strategic Partnership with Dubai Internet City, in the presence of senior officials, including Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City; and Ray Dargham, CEO of Step, in addition to dignitaries from the regional technology sector.

“Entrepreneurship is the bedrock of meaningful and impactful innovation that supports long-term economic growth,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “Step Dubai promises invaluable insights into a future shaped by technology for the region’s budding entrepreneurs. As Strategic Partner of the event, Dubai Internet City is building on its legacy of uniting brilliant minds from around the world driving tech-led innovation, in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

A major milestone of the opening day was the announcement of Step’s continued global expansion with the introduction of Step Istanbul - its first Host Partner Event - on 12 May, followed by the return of Step San Francisco on 20 August.

These international events mark a new chapter for the Dubai-born brand and will take Step’s unique blend of event experience to new markets and audiences.

During the official opening ceremony, Step co-founder and CEO Ray Dargham said: “Step has always been about creating opportunities for founders, investors, and innovators to connect and grow. With our hosting model, we are taking this vision above and beyond, allowing different partners to bring Step to their markets with our full support. This is an exciting step forward in our journey to becoming a truly global platform for the tech ecosystem.”

Expanding on its successful hosting model launched last year, Step enables global event organisers to bring its signature experience to new markets. The model provides local organisers with full backing from Step’s Dubai team, including training, programming support, production expertise, sponsorship data, event tools, and brand assets—ensuring high-quality events while maintaining Step’s signature experience and impact.

Over the past 13 years, Step Dubai has hosted thousands of startups and this year, Step Dubai 2025 is welcoming more than 8,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and providing a platform to access an impressive $9 billion in funding.

