UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

143,680 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 143,680 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 7,124,146 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 72.

03 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

9 seconds ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

11 seconds ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

12 seconds ago

Libyan women reach high office but activists say l ..

14 seconds ago

Babar Azam upbeat about African safari

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.