1,448 Nationals Receive AED101 Million In Marriage Grants In Eight Months

1,448 nationals receive AED101 million in marriage grants in eight months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The number of Emiratis to receive marriage grants from the beginning of 2019 until the end of August reached 1,448, at a cost of AED101 million.

A further AED360,000 was given as assistance for those of marriageable age, according to statistics of the Ministry of Community Development.

Wahida Khalil, Director of the Marriage Grants Department, stated that the marriage grants reflect the interest and keenness of the UAE's leadership to build a cohesive family and coherent society.

She also noted that apart from the financial support, the Ministry also provides citizens with awareness programmes on marriage, family life after marriage and how to build a safe and stable family.

Applicants can submit a grant form along with all the relevant documents and papers through the Ministry of Community Development's website, mocd.gov.ae, or its smart application.

