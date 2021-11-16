14th edition of Mining Show to highlight challenges facing sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The 14th edition of the 2021 Mining Show began today, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The two-day event, held in line with the country hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to highlight the challenges facing mining sectors and the potential investment opportunities in this sector and address the latest technologies and innovations in addition to many other topics.

The exhibition is an opportunity to meet with professionals, experts, and companies working in the mining sector and several local and regional government agencies.

In his opening remarks, Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, welcomed the participants in the 14th edition of the Mining Show and the importance of work between partners to face the challenges and transform it into opportunities.

He pointed out that UAE’s initiatives and ambitious projects in the mineral sector aim to develop the investments in the sector and achieve the country’s goals for the next 50 years.

In collaboration with strategic partners, the ministry drafted the national strategy about the future of the mineral sector in the country to contribute to economic development, increase the production of minerals, create new jobs and implement Emiratisation.

The ministry has studied global trends in the industry in parallel with the national strategy for transformation into a low-carbon economy, big data and geopolitics of mining, he added.

Sharif Al Olama invited everyone to attend the 16th Arab International Mineral Resources Conference and Exhibition. It will take place under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 22nd to 24th February 2022, in Fujairah.