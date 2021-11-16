UrduPoint.com

14th Edition Of Mining Show To Highlight Challenges Facing Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:15 PM

14th edition of Mining Show to highlight challenges facing sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The 14th edition of the 2021 Mining Show began today, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The two-day event, held in line with the country hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to highlight the challenges facing mining sectors and the potential investment opportunities in this sector and address the latest technologies and innovations in addition to many other topics.

The exhibition is an opportunity to meet with professionals, experts, and companies working in the mining sector and several local and regional government agencies.

In his opening remarks, Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, welcomed the participants in the 14th edition of the Mining Show and the importance of work between partners to face the challenges and transform it into opportunities.

He pointed out that UAE’s initiatives and ambitious projects in the mineral sector aim to develop the investments in the sector and achieve the country’s goals for the next 50 years.

In collaboration with strategic partners, the ministry drafted the national strategy about the future of the mineral sector in the country to contribute to economic development, increase the production of minerals, create new jobs and implement Emiratisation.

The ministry has studied global trends in the industry in parallel with the national strategy for transformation into a low-carbon economy, big data and geopolitics of mining, he added.

Sharif Al Olama invited everyone to attend the 16th Arab International Mineral Resources Conference and Exhibition. It will take place under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 22nd to 24th February 2022, in Fujairah.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai February 2020 Event From Government Industry Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

7 minutes ago
 New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border ..

New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border Crises - Borrell

29 minutes ago
 Medvedev edges Zverev in ATP Finals thriller

Medvedev edges Zverev in ATP Finals thriller

29 minutes ago
 QAT to launch week long protest movement against f ..

QAT to launch week long protest movement against feudal/Jirga system in Sindh fr ..

29 minutes ago
 Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Bui ..

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in U ..

29 minutes ago
 DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rat ..

DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rate

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.