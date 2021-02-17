14th Innovation Arabia to go virtual

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The iconic Innovation Arabia event is launching its 14th edition this year virtually under the theme "Innovation Everywhere".

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), and is being held from 22nd to 24th February, 2021.

The event features five subthemes such as "Crisis Management and Business Continuity", "Smart Future Enables", "Learning for a Better Life", "Social Innovation Systems", and "Virtual Experience Economy".

This year, there is a big focus on the new platforms of innovation and the challenges in universities and business and government organisations. The conference gathers the most eminent experts, decision-makers, researchers, and leaders from all parts of the world, to discuss the latest technologies and solutions that create the future of innovation and creativity in the world.

Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, said, "The decision to launch the 14th edition of Innovation Arabia virtually is a result of a proactive step by HBMSU, in cooperation with INDEX Holding to achieve the vision of making quality education available for everyone. We have touched the need to encourage modern digital technologies while allowing dissemination of innovation and creativity concept everywhere, therefore, we have provided an online space to meet, communicate, and discuss within an interactive virtual environment that brings together everyone keen on enhancing knowledge and learning with a selected group of specialists and experts in various fields from all over the world."

Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), said, "The launch will take place amid the accelerated use of modern technologies in light of the ongoing rapid changes especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to significant economic and social challenges. This year’s edition will tackle pressing issues with an immense impact on the future of creation and exploration.

The event will also highlight several success stories led by the UAE and its pioneering experience.

"We look forward to hosting an elite number of dignitaries, academics, experts and leaders who will discuss the implementation of proactive ideas, including Smart Future, Smart Life, Smart Mobility, Smart Governance, and Smart Economy, along with the latest ICT infrastructure of Big Data analysis, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and sensor networks which will improve the quality of life and enhance business growth. We seek to shed light on the important role of innovation and creativity in responding to emerging crises and leading the future that we aspire through a series of roundtable discussions to be held before the conference. The three schools at HBMSU organised the forums to discuss ways to confront the pressing issues in the 21st century."

The event will feature 150 lectures presented by more than 120 speakers from all over the world with the organising committee expecting 1,200 attendees to join virtually.

Moreover, it will host the Pre-Event Round Tables, an activity that evaluates the effectiveness of policies and laws related to COVID-19 control in the UAE, and will also review the healthcare readiness for COVID-19 with regards to health equipment and facility availability; quality and quantity of healthcare providers; initiation and application of health technologies for COVID-19 control, and; mobilisation of new healthcare resources.

Also, it will appraise UAE’s societal emergency resilience as well as its adaptation to regional and international resilience with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussions will consist of different sessions including, "Creating a Resilient Health System in UAE: Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic", "Re-imagining the Future of Economics: Towards a Cashless Economy", and "Disruptive Learning Spaces Leading the Future of knowledge Societies: Rethinking the Higher Education".