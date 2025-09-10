14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”.

The two-day forum brings together 237 international speakers, including government leaders, global experts, academics and innovators, and will host more than 110 events comprising panel discussions, keynote addresses and workshops.

IGCF 2025 convenes leading specialists to address pressing global challenges that directly impact quality of life, ranging from food security, public health and education to environmental sustainability and the green economy.

The programme features 51 panel discussions, seven inspirational talks and 22 workshops, delivered across 22 interactive platforms in collaboration with 30 local, regional and international organisations.