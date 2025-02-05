Open Menu

14th Middle East Conference Of Valdai Discussion Club Launches

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 AM

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) On February 4-5, the Valdai Discussion Club, in collaboration with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian academy of Sciences, holds its fourteenth middle East Conference.

The Forum is a platform for discussing the issues and challenges facing the world in various fields.

The theme of the conference this year is “The Middle East – 2025: Learning Lessons from the Past, Surviving the Present, and Designing the Future”.

The event takes place at the Club’s headquarters in Moscow, located at Tsvetnoy Boulevard, 16/1.

