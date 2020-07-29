14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards winners honoured

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Sheikh Saqr Programme for Government Excellence has honoured the winners of the 14th Government Excellence Awards at its headquarters in a ceremony that abided by all procedures and precautions on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Awards were distributed across 10 categories, in addition to eight Excellence Medals to individuals. Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, paid a visit to the entities that won first place in the principal category, Best Government Entity, to honour them at their headquarters.

The winners’ ceremony was held as part of the programme’s vision to set a good regional example in institutional development and government excellence, by supporting comprehensive development in the emirate, building capacities and empowering government institutions to meet international standards.

Government entities were assessed by a panel of 11 judges experienced in the Government Excellence Model, GEM, in addition to 25 specialists in each entity’s respective area of expertise, an expert in finance and an expert in innovation.

Awards are given to the best-performing entity, as per the GEM criteria, in each of the 10 categories, which consisted of Best Government Entity, Best Strategy, Best Projects and Initiatives, Best Services, Best Smart Government Programme, Best in Sustainability, Best in Innovation, Best in Human Capital Management, Best in Administrative and Financial Governance, Best in Asset and Resource Management. results across all entities have witnessed an increase when compared to the previous edition of the awards, increasing from 37 percent to 41 percent.

The awards also include individual Excellence Medals for Most Innovative Employee, Best Project Manager, Best Initiative Lead, Best in Customer Happiness – Customer Happiness Centre, Best in Customer Happiness – Call Centre, Best Manager/Supervisor, Best Specialist, and Best Supporting Executive.

Two government entities tied for the main award of Best Government Entity: Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters and the Public Prosecution Department.

The remaining nine awards were given as follows: Best Strategy: Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters Best Projects and Initiatives: Public Services Department Best Services: RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Best Smart Government Programme: RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Best in Sustainability: Public Services Department Best in Innovation: Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters Best in Human Capital Management: Public Prosecution Department Best in Administrative and Financial Governance: Public Prosecution Department Best in Asset and Resource Management: Public Services Department Meanwhile, the winners of the individual Excellence Medals were: Most Innovative Employee: Eissa Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters Best Project Manager: Hosni Qalalwa, Electronic Government Authority Best Initiative Lead: Amna Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi, RAK Department of Human Resources Best in Customer Happiness – Customer Happiness Centre: Jassim Al Balushi, RAK Department of Economic Development Best in Customer Happiness – Call Centre: Munir Abdullah Ahmed, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Best Manager/Supervisor: Moza Shaiban Al Habsi, RAK Courts Best Specialist: Maryam Saeed Al Habsi, RAK Department of Human Resources Best Supporting Executive: Muhammad Abdul Hamid Al Jasmi, Public Prosecution Department The ceremony to honour winners of the Government Excellence Awards aims to encourage government entities and individuals in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to play an effective role in achieving the strategic objectives of the Sheikh Saqr Programme for Government Excellence, which is to establish and maintain the pillars of excellence, quality and innovation while developing institutional and individual capacities.