15 dead after passenger jet crashes in Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fifteen people have died after a passenger jet from Kazakh airline Bek Air crashed during take-off, Kazakh news agency Kazinform said on Friday

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) Fifteen people have died after a passenger jet from Kazakh airline Bek Air crashed during take-off, Kazakh news agency Kazinform said on Friday.

The Fokker 100 aircraft carrying 95 passengers and five crew members broke through a wall before hitting a residential building.

The plane was flying from Almaty and was headed to the Kazakh capital, Nursultan.

Rescue teams are currently working to retrieve injured persons from the crash site.

According to Kazinform, the Kazakh government has set up a commission to investigate the accident.

All Bek Air flights have been suspended for the day, the agency concluded.