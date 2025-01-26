15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) At least 15 people were killed, and 83 others were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of gunfire by Israeli forces, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Centre explained that "Israeli army attacks, during attempts by Lebanese citizens to enter their still-occupied towns, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including three women and a Lebanese soldier."