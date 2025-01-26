Open Menu

15 Killed, 83 Injured By Israeli Forces In Southern Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) At least 15 people were killed, and 83 others were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of gunfire by Israeli forces, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Centre explained that "Israeli army attacks, during attempts by Lebanese citizens to enter their still-occupied towns, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including three women and a Lebanese soldier."

Related Topics

Injured Army Lebanon Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

5 minutes ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

5 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

35 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

35 minutes ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

35 minutes ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

50 minutes ago
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

1 hour ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

2 hours ago
 UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, ener ..

UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East