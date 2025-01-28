1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February to shape future of civil aviation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Abu Dhabi is set to host the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025, organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), along with its accompanying exhibition.

In addition, the event will mark the launch of the inaugural edition of the "Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace," a significant UAE initiative under the ICAO umbrella, aimed at accelerating global efforts to produce alternative and low-carbon fuels for the international aviation sector.

This international event will take place from February 10 to 12, 2025, and is expected to attract wide global participation. The event will bring together over 1,500 participants, including representatives from ICAO's 193 member states, a large number of ministers, heads, and directors general specializing in transport, aviation, and energy. The agenda also features 150 speakers, including experts, senior government officials, and CEOs from leading companies in these vital industries.

The accompanying exhibition will showcase 75 global companies specialising in aviation, energy, and advanced technologies.

The symposium will be inaugurated by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the GCAA board, and Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the GCAA, stated: "Hosting the UAE of these major and influential international events in the civil aviation sector reflects its pioneering position at both the regional and global levels, and its continuous commitment to supporting international efforts to enhance sustainability in this vital sector." He expressed his hope that these events would contribute to launching new programs, initiatives, and recommendations that support international efforts to develop the civil aviation sector, enhance its competitiveness and sustainability, and promote investment in innovation, technology, and advanced technologies to achieve this goal.

Salvatore Sciacchitano, ICAO Council President, said: “The ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 will bring together states, industry leaders, and stakeholders to shape the future of aviation. This symposium will focus on two critical areas transforming the industry: sustainability and artificial intelligence, while ensuring the safety and security of aviation operations. Sustainability in aviation goes beyond its environmental impact; it encompasses long-term economic viability and operational efficiency. The GISS will explore the evolving regulatory landscape, global standards, and the safe integration of new technologies into aviation operations.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA, pointed out that “the holding of this event in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE's leading position as a strategic partner in the development of the civil aviation sector and its pivotal role in supporting innovation and enhancing sustainability in this field. He also emphasised that the launch of the country's initiative, the "Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace," adds special significance to the event, as this initiative aligns with the pressing needs of the international aviation sector to achieve a true global consensus on low-carbon alternative fuels and work towards boosting their production in the coming years.”

The agenda of the international event will also include the participation of prominent officials from around the world, including Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport of South Africa, Viliame Rogoibulu Gavoka, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation of Fiji, Chief Ndlaluhlaza Ndwandwe, Minister for Public Works and Transport of Eswatini, Alhaji Fanday Turay, Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone and Abdul Wahab Teffaha Secretary General of the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), along with other international speakers representing government agencies, major companies, and academic institutions specializing in aviation, energy, sustainability, and technology.

